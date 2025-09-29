/Asia Cup Final: Social media erupts in joy as Tilak Varma-inspired India beat Pakistan to clinch title

Tilak Varma is the new Indian cricket hero, and why shouldn’t he be? His exploits against Pakistan in the nerve-racking 2025 Asia Cup final blew the internet away as India clinched their record ninth title. Tilak came to the crease when India had lost two key players in Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav inside the first three overs. While Shubman Gill also departed soon after, leaving India in a tight spot in this run chase, how Tilak and the middle order bailed them out of trouble is inspiring.

The social media erupted in joy, with who's who of the cricket world taking to the internet to laud Tilak for his heroic knock of an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls.

Besides Tilak, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube played handy roles in helping India cut the deficit, with Rinku Singh, who came in for injured Hardik Pandya for the Asia Cup Final, hitting the winning runs.



With this win, India completed the hat-trick of victories over their arch-rivals in this edition of the continental tournament.

