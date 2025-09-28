/IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav creates history; surpasses SL legend for most Asia Cup wickets

Kuldeep’s four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final also broke Irfan Pathan’s record for most wickets by an Indian in a single Asia Cup edition.
In the ongoing Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav created history on Sunday (Sep 28) by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history. The Kanpur-based spinner needed just two wickets in the India-Pakistan final at Dubai International Stadium to pass Lasith Malinga’s record, and he did it in style by taking four wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. Kuldeep now has 17 wickets in seven Asia Cup T20I matches, and in ODIs, 19 in 11 games.
Also Read - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Sahibzada Farhan scripts history, becomes first player to achieve THIS record against Bumrah
Meanwhile, his first breakthrough of the match came in the 13th over when he removed Saim Ayub (14 off 11), caught by Jasprit Bumrah at point. In the 17th over, Kuldeep dismissed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (8), before accounting for Shaheen Shah Afridi, trapped lbw for a duck; on the last ball of the same over, he dismissed Faheem Ashraf on zero to complete three wickets in an over.
|Player
|Country
|ODIs
|ODI Wickets
|T20Is
|T20I Wickets
|Total
|Kuldeep Yadav*
|India
|11
|19
|7
|17
|36
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|14
|29
|1
|4
|33
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|Sri Lanka
|24
|30
|0
|0
|30
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|20
|25
|6
|4
|29
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|18
|22
|7
|6
|28
Kuldeep’s four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final also broke Irfan Pathan’s record of most wickets by an Indian in a single Asia Cup edition. Irfan took 14 wickets in 2004, while Kuldeep finished the 2025 Asia Cup with 17 wickets.
Also Read - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Jasprit Bumrah gives a ‘fighter jet’ send off to Haris Rauf - WATCH
|Player
|Format
|Year
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best
|Kuldeep Yadav*
|T20I
|2025
|7
|17
|4/7
|Irfan Pathan
|ODI
|2004
|6
|14
|3/28
|Sachin Tendulkar
|ODI
|2004
|6
|12
|3/21
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|T20I
|2022
|5
|11
|5/4
|Mohammed Siraj
|ODI
|2023
|5
|10
|6/21
|Kuldeep Yadav
|ODI
|2018
|6
|10
|3/45
A total of 17 wickets in the 2025 Asia Cup also helped him equal Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis' record for 17 wickets in an Asia Cup edition.
|Player
|Country
|Format
|Year
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|2008
|5
|17
|6/13
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|T20I
|2025
|7
|17
|4/7
|Irfan Pathan
|India
|ODI
|2004
|6
|14
|3/28
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|ODI
|2004
|6
|12
|3/21