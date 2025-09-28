Google Preferred
IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav creates history; surpasses SL legend for most Asia Cup wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 28, 2025, 23:42 IST | Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 23:42 IST
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Kuldeep’s four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final also broke Irfan Pathan’s record for most wickets by an Indian in a single Asia Cup edition. 

In the ongoing Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav created history on Sunday (Sep 28) by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history. The Kanpur-based spinner needed just two wickets in the India-Pakistan final at Dubai International Stadium to pass Lasith Malinga’s record, and he did it in style by taking four wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. Kuldeep now has 17 wickets in seven Asia Cup T20I matches, and in ODIs, 19 in 11 games.

Meanwhile, his first breakthrough of the match came in the 13th over when he removed Saim Ayub (14 off 11), caught by Jasprit Bumrah at point. In the 17th over, Kuldeep dismissed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (8), before accounting for Shaheen Shah Afridi, trapped lbw for a duck; on the last ball of the same over, he dismissed Faheem Ashraf on zero to complete three wickets in an over.

Most wickets in Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is)

PlayerCountryODIsODI WicketsT20IsT20I WicketsTotal
Kuldeep Yadav*India111971736
Lasith MalingaSri Lanka14291433
Muttiah MuralitharanSri Lanka24300030
Ravindra JadejaIndia20256429
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh18227628

Kuldeep’s four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final also broke Irfan Pathan’s record of most wickets by an Indian in a single Asia Cup edition. Irfan took 14 wickets in 2004, while Kuldeep finished the 2025 Asia Cup with 17 wickets.

Indian bowlers with most wickets in one edition of Asia Cup

PlayerFormatYearMatchesWicketsBest 
Kuldeep Yadav*T20I20257174/7
Irfan PathanODI20046143/28
Sachin TendulkarODI20046123/21
Bhuvneshwar KumarT20I20225115/4
Mohammed SirajODI20235106/21
Kuldeep YadavODI20186103/45

A total of 17 wickets in the 2025 Asia Cup also helped him equal Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis' record for 17 wickets in an Asia Cup edition.

Bowlers with most wickets in one edition of Asia Cup

PlayerCountryFormatYearMatchesWicketsBest
Ajantha MendisSri LankaODI20085176/13
Kuldeep YadavIndiaT20I20257174/7
Irfan PathanIndiaODI20046143/28
Sachin TendulkarIndiaODI20046123/21

