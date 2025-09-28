/IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav creates history; surpasses SL legend for most Asia Cup wickets

In the ongoing Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav created history on Sunday (Sep 28) by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history. The Kanpur-based spinner needed just two wickets in the India-Pakistan final at Dubai International Stadium to pass Lasith Malinga’s record, and he did it in style by taking four wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. Kuldeep now has 17 wickets in seven Asia Cup T20I matches, and in ODIs, 19 in 11 games.

Meanwhile, his first breakthrough of the match came in the 13th over when he removed Saim Ayub (14 off 11), caught by Jasprit Bumrah at point. In the 17th over, Kuldeep dismissed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (8), before accounting for Shaheen Shah Afridi, trapped lbw for a duck; on the last ball of the same over, he dismissed Faheem Ashraf on zero to complete three wickets in an over.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Most wickets in Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is)

Player Country ODIs ODI Wickets T20Is T20I Wickets Total Kuldeep Yadav* India 11 19 7 17 36 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 14 29 1 4 33 Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 24 30 0 0 30 Ravindra Jadeja India 20 25 6 4 29 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 18 22 7 6 28

Kuldeep’s four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final also broke Irfan Pathan’s record of most wickets by an Indian in a single Asia Cup edition. Irfan took 14 wickets in 2004, while Kuldeep finished the 2025 Asia Cup with 17 wickets.

Indian bowlers with most wickets in one edition of Asia Cup

Player Format Year Matches Wickets Best Kuldeep Yadav* T20I 2025 7 17 4/7 Irfan Pathan ODI 2004 6 14 3/28 Sachin Tendulkar ODI 2004 6 12 3/21 Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20I 2022 5 11 5/4 Mohammed Siraj ODI 2023 5 10 6/21 Kuldeep Yadav ODI 2018 6 10 3/45

A total of 17 wickets in the 2025 Asia Cup also helped him equal Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis' record for 17 wickets in an Asia Cup edition.

Bowlers with most wickets in one edition of Asia Cup