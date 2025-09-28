/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Jasprit Bumrah gives a ‘fighter jet’ send off to Haris Rauf - WATCH

During the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah gave a ‘fighter jet’ send-off to Haris Rauf after breaking his off stump on Sunday (Sep 28). Earlier during the Super Four match between the two teams, Rauf mocked Indian fans by making a controversial 'war-related' gesture, rekindling the tensions between the two countries.

In the 18th over, Bumrah clean bowled Rauf off a searing Yorker; after which he gave the Pakistani seamer a taste of his own medicine. During this innings, Rauf had scored just six runs, including a lucky boundary off an edge earlier in the same over.

The matches between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 have been marred by tensions and controversies due to the ongoing political issues between the two countries.

It started when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team did not shake hands with the Pakistan players after their group stage match in Dubai earlier. In response, Pakistan complained to the ICC and considered withdrawing from the tournament, but ultimately decided to continue participating.

