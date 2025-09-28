/Why were two broadcasters present at the toss during Ind vs Pak Asia Cup final?

The cricket world witnessed a strange moment during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final toss on Sunday (Sep 28) at the Dubai International cricket stadium, and it was not about the captains avoiding customary handshakes done in the group stage as well as Super Four. Instead, it was all about the broadcasters' arrangement for the summit clash.

Why were two broadcasters present at the toss?

The toss saw a unique arrangement: two different broadcasters were present, each speaking to one captain. Former India coach Ravi Shastri interviewed the Indian captain, while ex-Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis spoke to Pakistan’s leader. The same setup is expected during the post-match presentation as well as per a TOI report.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The unusual twist comes at a time when Pakistan cricket is under scrutiny, not just for its performance but also for how it handles the media. Their team has often avoided Indian journalists, skipping press conferences and restricting questions.

Controversy first appeared after India’s seven-wicket win in the group stage on Sep 14 when Pakistan’s captain skipped the mandatory post-match press conference, leaving coach Mike Hesson to answer questions instead.

Ahead of their game against the UAE, skipper Salman Agha cancelled media interactions entirely. Even when he attended the press conference after the Super Four match against India, Indian journalists were denied questions as microphones were limited.



In contrast, Indian players have openly answered tough questions. T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, for example, spoke confidently about the handshake controversy, showcasing how players can face tricky topics without avoiding them.