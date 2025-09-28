/Asia Cup 2025 final: Injured Hardik Pandya misses out, Rinku Singh gets unlikely nod

Team India made two significant changes to their side as they took guard in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (Sep 28) against Pakistan. In what is a first final between the two arch-rivals in Asia Cup, India opted to field Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube in the final as Hardik Pandya missed out due to injury at the Dubai International Stadium. The toss was won by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav as he decided to bowl first in the summit clash.

Hardik Pandya misses out on final

Having complained of a hamstring issue, Hardik was facing a race against time to be fit for the final. However, he could not make the matchday squad and missed out on playing in the final. The all-rounder has been a key influencer for the side in recent years, but his miss will come as a huge blow for India. He was replaced by Rinku Singh, who will play in the No.6 spot, while Shivam Dube was the other change in the middle order as an all-rounder option.

India also brought back Jasprit Bumrah into the Playing XI as Arshdeep Singh missed out for the Men in Blue. India are the hot favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025, having already beaten Pakistan twice in the initial phase. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Group Stage meeting, while a six-wicket win was registered in the Super Four stage.

Asia Cup 2025, Ind vs Pak final Playing XI

Pakistan(Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy