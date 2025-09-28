Asia Cup 2025, Ind vs Pak Final: Is captaincy affecting Suryakumar Yadav’s batting form?

Archer to Suryakumar, SIX runs! We all remember the first ball the current Indian T20I skipper faced in international cricket. It was against England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Surya smashed a short ball on the leg stump over fine leg, a shot he played so naturally it looked like a childhood dream come true. That memorable moment was on 18 Mar 2021, in the second T20I against England, where Suryakumar went on to score his maiden fifty.

From that exciting start, Surya quickly established himself as a key player in the Indian T20I setup. Fast forward to 2025, and he has transformed from a promising youngster into a senior player and now the captain of the Indian T20I side. In 89 T20I matches so far, the 35-year-old has scored 2,669 runs, including four centuries and 21 fifties, with an impressive strike rate of 164. His ability to score quickly and consistently has made him a vital part of India’s batting lineup.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the captaincy has brought new challenges. Since taking over the leadership role, Surya’s batting form has dipped noticeably. His last fifty came 15 innings ago, in a match against Bangladesh in 2024. Over 28 games as captain, he has only managed four fifties.

The pressure of leading the team seems to have affected his performance. Looking at the stats and numbers, the difference is evident.

As captain, Surya has played 26 innings, scoring 629 runs at an average of 26.20 with a strike rate of 154.16. When not leading the side, he has scored 2,040 runs in 58 innings at a much higher average of 43.40 and a strike rate of 168.17. This drop suggests the added responsibility of captaincy has taken a toll on his batting.

As India and Pakistan prepare to meet for the first-ever Asia Cup final, all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav. Fans and experts will watch closely to see if he can rise to the occasion and deliver a captain’s knock on this historic occasion.

Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is

Sr.No As a Captain As a Player Innings 26 58 Runs 629 2040 Average 26.20 43.40 Strike Rate 154.16 168.17