Asia Cup 2025 Final: Will India accept trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi if they win?

India and Pakistan are set to face off in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (Sep 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first time these two arch-rivals meet in an Asia Cup final since the tournament began in 1984. India come into the final unbeaten, having won all their matches, including two against Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, made a strong comeback after those losses by beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to reach the final.

But as the cricketing world waits for the on-field action, all eyes are also on what happens after the match. A new controversy has started to build around Mohsin Naqvi, who is the current Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chief.

Naqvi will be present at the final, and as ACC head, he is expected to take part in the trophy presentation ceremony. This has led to questions about how the Indian team will respond if they win the final.

Reports indicate India to avoid sharing dias with Naqvi

A recent PTI report suggests that, with the Indian team following a 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan, it is unlikely that the BCCI will permit its players to interact with the PCB chief and collect the trophy, whose public statements have often been critical of India.

This situation isn't new in this tournament. Earlier in the group stage, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss. After winning the match, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube also walked off the field without the usual handshakes.

The Pakistan team waited on the field for the gesture, but no Indian player returned. Their coach, Mike Hesson, later said the team was disappointed. In response, Agha skipped the post-match presentation.

Furthermore, during the Super Four stage, India once again avoided handshakes with Pakistan players, both at the toss and after their win. Now, with the final just around the corner, the tension off the field is building just as much as the excitement on it.

All eyes will be on how both teams handle the pressure, not just with the bat and ball, but also in their actions once the match ends.