/When did Pakistan last beat India in Asia Cup? It was a last-over thriller

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the first-ever Asia Cup final in the tournament's 41-year history. Team India has been unstoppable so far, securing three consecutive victories in the group stage this edition, followed by three more in the Super Four stage. Meanwhile, India already defeated Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025 — once in the group stage and again in the Super Four. Pakistan, after suffering a heavy loss to India, bounced back strongly with wins against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to reach the summit clash.

Historically, Team India holds an edge over Pakistan in T20Is. Since 2007, the two teams have met 14 times, with India winning 11 matches and Pakistan three. Specifically in the Asia Cup, India has won 11 out of 15 encounters, Pakistan has won three, and one match ended with no result. This leads to a question on every fan’s mind.

When Did Pakistan Last Beat India in the Asia Cup? Here’s a Look Back at the Thriller

Well, the answer takes us back to 4 September 2022, during the Super Four stage of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai. On that night, Pakistan scripted a thrilling chase to beat India by five wickets with just one ball to spare.

India batted first and posted a competitive total of 181/7, with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul giving an explosive start through a 50-run opening partnership. Next, Virat Kohli, donning the jersey 18, held the innings together with a composed 60 off 44 balls, steadying the ship as wickets tumbled around him.

In response, Pakistan chased down the 182-run target with just one ball to spare, thanks to solid knocks from Mohammad Rizwan, who anchored the innings with 71 runs, and a surprise counter-attack by Mohammad Nawaz, who smashed 42 off just 20 balls after being promoted up the order.

Despite India putting up a strong fight with the ball in the final overs, Pakistan held their nerve, and Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah finished the job, handing Pakistan a thrilling five-wicket win over India.