Asia Cup 2025: Last five results of Ind vs Pak in major tournament finals, will Men in Blue turn the tables?

India and Pakistan are set to face off in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, (Sep 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will mark the first time these two arch-rivals meet in an Asia Cup final since the tournament began in 1984. India enter the summit match on an unbeaten streak, having won all their games so far. Pakistan, despite two losses to India earlier in the tournament, fought back strongly by defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to secure their place in the summit clash.

Before the exciting final begins, let’s take a look at the last five times India and Pakistan faced each other in tournament finals.

IND vs PAK (last five Final games)

India and Pakistan will meet in a major tournament final after eight years. So far, they have played five finals in big limited-overs tournaments with more than five teams.

Pakistan hold a slight advantage, having won three out of those five finals, whereas India have emerged victorious twice.

India’s victories came in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in 1985 and the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Pakistan won the other three finals, the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986 and 1994, and the Champions Trophy in 2017.

1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket Final

India dominated Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, winning by eight wickets with 17 balls to spare. Kris Srikkanth starred with a crucial 67, helping India secure a memorable victory.

1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final

In a nail-biting finish at Sharjah, Pakistan edged out India by just one wicket. Javed Miandad’s unbeaten 116 guided Pakistan to a thrilling win in one of the closest India-Pakistan finals ever.

1994 Austral-Asia Cup Final

Pakistan won comfortably against India by 39 runs in Sharjah. Aamer Sohail’s all-round performance, including a vital 69 and two wickets, played a big part in Pakistan’s strong victory.

2007 ICC T20I World Cup Final

India triumphed over Pakistan by 5 runs in a thrilling Johannesburg final. Irfan Pathan’s excellent bowling figures of 3/16 helped India hold their nerves and claim the inaugural T20i World Cup in a high-pressure encounter.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs at The Oval, thanks to a brilliant century by Fakhar Zaman. It was a dominating performance by Pakistan as chasing 339, Virat Kohli's men could manage just 158 runs.

Year Tournament Venue Result 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket Melbourne Cricket Ground India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets 1986 Austral-Asia Cup Sharjah Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket 1994 Austral-Asia Cup Sharjah Pakistan beat India by 39 runs 2007 T20I World Cup Johannesburg India beat Pakistan by 5 runs 2017 Champions Trophy The Oval, London Pakistan beat India by 180 runs