/Asia Cup final, India vs Pakistan: What happened last time arch rivals met in a major T20I final?

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (Sep 28) as the arch-rivals meet for the third time in as many weeks at the Dubai International Stadium. The contest, which has been a feature in the continental tournament, will enter the record books for different reasons as it will be the first time in 41 years that India and Pakistan play in an Asia Cup final. But what happened last time India and Pakistan locked horns in a major T20I final? Here’s a detailed look.

What happened last time India-Pakistan locked horns in a T20I final?

India’s last meeting with Pakistan in the T20I tournament final came in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. The final was played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, as the match served as one of the finest battles in a major ICC event. Batting first, India scored 157/5 in their 20 overs as Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 75.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma was India’s second-highest scorer with 30 and came to bat at No.6 while only two other batters scored in double figures.

In response, Pakistan were bowled out for 152, where the final over drama dominated the headlines. India needed to defend 13 runs in the final over when a wide ball was followed by a six, meaning Pakistan needed just six runs in the final five balls to win.

However, a mis-timed shot from Misbha-ul-Haq saw him hand India a famous win as Pakistan were nine down when he was out to bat.

The win also meant India won the maiden edition of the T20 World Cup, a title they would win again in 2024 under Rohit’s captaincy.

Sunday’s meeting will be the first time in the Asia Cup when India and Pakistan will square off as the latter searches for revenge, having already lost two matches in the initial stage.