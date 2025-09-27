/Asia Cup 2025, updated points table: India wins Super Over against Sri Lanka; heads to final without a defeat

India registered a dominating Super Over win against Sri Lanka on Friday (Sep 26) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams played out a thriller in Dubai as the match went right down to the wire before being decided in the Super Over. India scored a mammoth 202 while Sri Lanka matched them with a spirited chase, thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s century. But when the game entered the Super Over, Sri Lanka crumbled under pressure and could only manage two runs, giving India a famous win.

India post 200+ total

India became the first team to cross the 200-run mark in the 2025 Asia Cup. Abhishek Sharma was the hero for India with a blazing 61 off 31 balls. While Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav failed again, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a 66-run partnership. Axar Patel contributed towards the end with a quick 21 off 15 balls.

Nissanka’s century lights up the chase

Chasing 203, Sri Lanka suffered an early blow as Hardik Pandya dismissed Kusal Mendis for a duck in the very first over. But Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera turned the tide with a hundred-run partnership. Just when the game was slipping away from India, mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy finally broke the 127-run stand by removing Perera. Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh then struck in quick time to remove Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis. With 12 needed off the last six, Sri Lanka batters managed 11, taking the match to a Super over.

The Super Over drama

With the scores level, the game headed to a Super Over. Sri Lanka crumbled under pressure and managed to score just two runs. India chased it down with ease to seal a easy victory.

