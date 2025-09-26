/ICC fines Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf, warns Sahibzada Farhan for aggressive celebrations against India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come down hard on Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their on-field behaviour during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash. Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for making aggressive gestures toward Indian players and the crowd. Meanwhile, Farhan has been officially warned for celebrating his half-century with a controversial 'gun-fire' gesture, but was not fined.

In a separate incident, Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was also fined for making politically sensitive remarks after the group stage win against Pakistan, where he dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The disciplinary hearing for the Pakistani players was held at the Pakistan team hotel and was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson. Both Rauf and Farhan attended in person, along with team manager Naveed Akram Cheema. While the players submitted written statements, the decisions were made after reviewing the evidence and complaints.

According to reports, the BCCI filed a formal complaint against the two players after the match, citing provocative actions and heated exchanges. Rauf was particularly involved in altercations with Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, while also responding to crowd chants with inappropriate gestures.

Farhan cited the example of Kohli and Dhoni

Farhan, speaking after the match, defended his celebration saying, “It just came to my mind in the moment. I don’t care how people take it.” He also gave examples of Indian stalwarts MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his defence.