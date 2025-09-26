Social media showdown: Bumrah and Kaif in Twitter banter over India’s bowling strategy in Asia Cup final

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a Twitter banter with former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif over the pacer's new bowling role under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy during the Asia Cup 2025. It all started when Kaif made a cricketing observation on how Bumrah has been used differently in the tournament. He pointed out that Bumrah has been bowling three overs upfront in the powerplay, instead of saving some for the death overs.

According to Kaif, this could be risky for India, especially in crucial matches like the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Kaif said that during Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Bumrah usually bowled in the 1st, 13th, 17th, and 19th overs. However, under Surya’s leadership, he is finishing most of his spell early in the innings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kaif added that this change might be due to Bumrah trying to avoid injuries by bowling when his body is still warmed up. He warned that this strategy could make things easier for opponents in the final overs.



Bumrah didn’t stay silent. He replied sharply on X with a four-word post: “Inaccurate before, inaccurate again” along with a thumbs-up emoji. His response quickly went viral.

Now, Kaif has responded to Bumrah’s comment, calling it a simple cricket observation, not a criticism. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are India cricket’s biggest match-winner, and I know what it takes to give it all when on the field wearing India colours.” Kaif also praised Bumrah, calling him a key asset and India's biggest match-winner.