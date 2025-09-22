/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: All you need to know about Indian women's team schedule, squad, fixtures and more

The 2025 ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin format where all eight teams play against every other opponent. This means India will have seven league matches before the semifinals of the World Cup.
The Indian Women’s team will kick start their ODI World Cup campaign on Tuesday (Sep 30) as they take on Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Pumped up by impressive shows in the England and Australia series, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be looking to break the duck and secure its maiden ODI World Cup title. So ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, here is all you need to know about the Indian team’s fixtures, squad and other key details.
The Indian Women’s team begins its 2025 ODI World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Sep 30) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
The 2025 ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin format where all eight teams play against every other opponent. This means India will have seven league matches before the semifinals of the World Cup.
The top four teams in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals. Winners advance to the final. There will be no third-place playoff match.
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know - full squads, complete fixtures, date, time, venue and other key details
The India vs Pakistan match at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup is on Sunday (Oct 5) at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This match will be played in Sri Lanka, as per an agreement among the ICC, BCCI, and PCB to hold India-Pakistan games at a neutral venue.
ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is)
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.