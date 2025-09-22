/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: All you need to know about Indian women's team schedule, squad, fixtures and more

Google Preferred
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 21:31 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 21:31 IST
Story highlights

The 2025 ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin format where all eight teams play against every other opponent. This means India will have seven league matches before the semifinals of the World Cup.

The Indian Women’s team will kick start their ODI World Cup campaign on Tuesday (Sep 30) as they take on Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Pumped up by impressive shows in the England and Australia series, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be looking to break the duck and secure its maiden ODI World Cup title. So ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, here is all you need to know about the Indian team’s fixtures, squad and other key details.

When will the Indian Women’s team start its 2025 ODI World Cup campaign?

The Indian Women’s team begins its 2025 ODI World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Sep 30) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What is the format of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup?

The 2025 ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin format where all eight teams play against every other opponent. This means India will have seven league matches before the semifinals of the World Cup.

The top four teams in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals. Winners advance to the final. There will be no third-place playoff match.

When will the India vs Pakistan clash at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup?

The India vs Pakistan match at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup is on Sunday (Oct 5) at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This match will be played in Sri Lanka, as per an agreement among the ICC, BCCI, and PCB to hold India-Pakistan games at a neutral venue.

India fixtures at 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

  • September 30, 2025:India vs Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati from 3 PM IST
  • October 5, 2025:India vs Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from 3 PM IST
  • October 9, 2025:India vs South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam from 3 PM IST
  • October 12, 2025:India vs Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam from 3 PM IST
  • October 19, 2025:India vs England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore from 3 PM IST
  • October 23, 2025:India vs New Zealand at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from 3 PM IST
  • October 26, 2025:India vs Bangladesh at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from 3 PM IST

India women’s squad for 2025 ODI World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

