The countdown for the 2026 T20 World Cup will officially begin as the Asia Cup will start on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates. With defending champions India as favourites, the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will look to make their claim on the continental title. While the BCCI remains the host of the tournament, it UAE will be the host under an agreement of a hybrid model. So ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, here are all the details, including Full squads, complete fixtures, date, time, venue and live streaming details.

When will the Asia Cup 2025 start?

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on 9 September 2025 as Afghanistan take on Hong Kong in the curtain-raiser clash with the venue yet to be finalised.

How many teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025?

Eight teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025, divided into two groups of eight teams each.

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong China

When is the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025?

The India vs Pakistan clash in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday (September 14), with the venue yet to be finalised.

What is the tournament format of the Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20I format, unlike the 2023 edition, which took place in ODI format.

What is the in-tournament team format for the Asia Cup 2025?

With eight teams divided into two groups of four teams each, all teams will play three round-robin matches in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Four Stage, where all four teams will again play in round-robin format. After the Super Four stage, the top two teams will meet in the final of the Asia Cup 2025.

When is the final of the Asia Cup 2025?

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 28, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai to host the matches.

When will the matches the Asia Cup 2025 start?

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2025 will start at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) except UAE vs Oman which will start at 5:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) on September 15.

Which channel will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Which channel will live stream the Asia Cup 2025 in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app in India.

Squads

Pakistan's Squad for Asia Cup:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Afghanistan's preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.

Bangladesh preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Saif Hassan.

India squad for Asia Cup:

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

UAE preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Yet to be announced

Oman preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Yet to be announced

Hong Kong preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Yet to be announced

Asia Cup 2025 Group Stage Fixtures

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE (Group A)

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman (Group A)

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Group B)

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan (Group A)

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman (Group A)

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Group B)

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE (Group A)

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Group B)

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman (Group A)

Asia cup 2025 Super 4 And Final Schedule

September 20 (Saturday): B1 vs B2

September 21 (Sunday): A1 vs A2

September 23 (Tuesday): A2 vs B1

September 24 (Wednesday): A1 vs B2

September 25 (Thursday): A2 vs B2

September 26 (Friday): A1 vs B1

September 28 (Sunday): Final