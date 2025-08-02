/From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is)

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, here is a look at five Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is). The list also features Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan.
India’s Rohit Sharma is next on the list with 1210 runs, combining both T20Is and ODIs. He helped India win the Asia Cup in 2018 and 2023 and remains one of the most successful captains in the history of the nation.
Former India captain Virat Kohli is next on the list with 1171 runs in 26 matches and like Rohit, he too played in both formats. He was part of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup in 2023 while also scoring a hundred against Afghanistan in 2022.
India legend Sachin Tendulkar, during his 23 matches for the nation in the Asia Cup, amassed 971 runs. He narrowly missed out on the 1000-run mark and remains third on the list for most runs by an Indian batter in the continental tournament.
Former India captain MS Dhoni amassed 690 runs in 24 matches in the Asia Cup and ranks fourth on the list. Dhoni played in both versions of the format, that is, T20I and ODIs, in the Asia Cup, amassing 648 runs in the latter format.
Former opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 613 runs in 13 matches in the Asia Cup with majority of runs coming in the ODI format. He was member of the squad that won the 2018 Asia Cup in the UAE.