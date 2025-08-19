Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai hikes ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, check full details

The Indian men’s cricket team will play against Pakistan in a Group A clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. While the buzz for the clash is on its peak, the off-field market has already sky rocketed. The broadcasters of the tournament have already prepared huge advertisement rates for the India vs Pakistan clash, which will be the highlight reel.

The ad rates for India’s matches have been set between ₹14–16 lakh for a 10-second slot, and particularly for the India vs Pakistan match, slot is priced at ₹16 lakh ($18,357), a report from The Economic Times read.

The tournament will be aired on Sony Sports Network and will live streamed on SonyLIV as broadcasters an digital partners get ready for a huge chunk of cash. So lets have a look at the price of ads packages and digital deals on the Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Ad packages on TV

Co-presenting sponsorship: ₹18 crore ($2,065,719)

Associate sponsorship: ₹13 crore ($1,491,908)

Spot-buy package (all India and non-India games): ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, or ₹4.48 crore ($514,071)

Digital deals on Sony LIV

Co-presenting and highlights partner: ₹30 crore each ($3,442,629)

Co-powered-by package: ₹18 crore ($2,065,719)

30 % of all digital ads are reserved for India matches

Ad rates by format

Pre-rolls: ₹275 per 10 seconds (₹500 for India games; ₹750 for India-Pakistan)

Mid-rolls: ₹225 (₹400 for India games; ₹600 for India-Pakistan)

Connected TV ads: ₹450 (₹800 for India games; ₹1,200 for India-Pakistan)

Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held from September 9 to 28 in the T20I format and will feature 19 matches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Team India will open their Group A campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by the much-anticipated high voltage match against the Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue. Their final group-stage game will be against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.