Asia Cup 2025: Full list of title winners from 1984 to 2025, check how many times India, Pakistan won

The Men's Asia Cup is a premier cricket tournament that started in 1984. The tournament features top teams from Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This multi-team event is played in two formats - One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 (T20). India has been the most successful team, having won eight titles (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023), while, Sri Lanka is close behind with six title wins (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014 and 2022); Pakistan comes on third position with two title wins (2000 and 2012).

The 2025 men's Asia Cup (T20) will kick off with eight teams participating in this edition. Although India is the official host, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will stage all the matches.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B includes the remaining four teams - Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. One of the most anticipated games between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday (Sep 14) in the UAE.

Asia Cup Winners List (1984-2025)