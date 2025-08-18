/From Virat Kohli to Shoaib Malik, 5 players with most POTM awards in Asia Cup

From Virat Kohli to Shoaib Malik, here's a look at the top five players with most Player of the Match awards in Asia Cup.
The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, tops the list of players with the most Player of the Match awards in the Asia Cup. So far, he has won six POTM awards in this tournament.
Sanath Jayasuriya, known for his explosive batting, comes second on this list with five Player of the Match awards. During his era, he was one of the most important batters for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.
Former Pakistani all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, shares the second spot with Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, also having won five Man of the Match awards. His consistent performances with both bat and ball have been important for Pakistan in the tournament's history.
Kumar Sangakkara, known for his consistent performances for Sri Lanka, features next on this list with four Player of the Match awards in Asia Cup history.
Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi matches Sri Lanka's Sangakkara record of four Player of the Match awards in the Asia Cup history.