/From Virat Kohli to Shoaib Malik, 5 players with most POTM awards in Asia Cup

Published: Aug 18, 2025, 18:23 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 18:23 IST

From Virat Kohli to Shoaib Malik, here's a look at the top five players with most Player of the Match awards in Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli (India) - 6 POTM awards
(Photograph: X/Tanuj)

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, tops the list of players with the most Player of the Match awards in the Asia Cup. So far, he has won six POTM awards in this tournament.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 5 POTM awards
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya, known for his explosive batting, comes second on this list with five Player of the Match awards. During his era, he was one of the most important batters for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 5 POTM awards
(Photograph: AFP)

Former Pakistani all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, shares the second spot with Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, also having won five Man of the Match awards. His consistent performances with both bat and ball have been important for Pakistan in the tournament's history.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 4 POTM awards
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara, known for his consistent performances for Sri Lanka, features next on this list with four Player of the Match awards in Asia Cup history.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 4 POTM awards
(Photograph: AFP)

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi matches Sri Lanka's Sangakkara record of four Player of the Match awards in the Asia Cup history.

