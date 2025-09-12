LOGIN
  /From Mithali Raj to Janette Brittin, 5 players with most runs in Women's ODI World Cup history

From Mithali Raj to Janette Brittin, 5 players with most runs in Women's ODI World Cup history

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 12:24 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 12:24 IST

From Mithali Raj to Janette Brittin, here's a look at the top five players with most runs in Women's ODI World Cup history. This list also includes Debbie Hockley, Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates.

Debbie Hockley (NZ-W) - 1501 runs
(Photograph: Others)

Debbie Hockley is one of the biggest names in women’s cricket. Playing for New Zealand, she featured in 118 ODIs and scored 4064 runs. She also became the first woman to cross 4000 runs in this format. Her impact in the Women’s World Cup was historic, she played 45 matches and scored 1501 runs at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 57.16.

Mithali Raj (IND-W) - 1321 runs
(Photograph: PTI)

Former India's women captain, Mithali Raj, is second on this list. In 38 WC matches, she scored 1321 runs at a superb average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 67.67. She made two centuries, with a top score of 109. She also holds the record as the first woman to cross 6000 runs in ODIs.

Janette Brittin (ENG-W) - 1299 runs
(Photograph: Others)

Janette Brittin was a pillar of England’s batting during her era. In 36 World Cup matches, she scored 1299 runs at an average of 43.30 and a strike rate of 60.4. She remains one of the most successful players in the tournament history, with four centuries and a highest score of 138 not out.

Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W) - 1231 runs
(Photograph: Reuters)

Charlotte Edwards is remembered as one of England’s greatest captains in international cricket. She made her ODI debut at the age of just 16 and started his World Cup career with a stunning 173* against Ireland in the 1997 World Cup. In her career, she played 30 World Cup matches and scored 1231 runs at an average of 53.52 and a strike rate of 73.62.

Suzie Bates (NZ-W) - 1179 runs
(Photograph: X)

New Zealand's star player, Suzie Bates, has been one of the most reliable ODI batters of her generation. She represented her country in 27 World Cup matches and scored 1179 runs at an excellent average of 56.14 and a strike rate of 84.82. Her tally also includes four centuries.

