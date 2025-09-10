/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC unveils flagship ‘Will to Win’ campaign ahead of tournament

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 fast approaching, the ICC has unveiled the flagship ‘Will to Win’ campaign film. The release of ‘Will To Win’, which depicts the core concept of determination and perseverance leading to glory, comes as the general window for ticket sales opened on Tuesday (Sep 9).

ICC unveils flagship campaign

The ‘Will To Win’ campaign brings into the spotlight stars from across each participant at the Cricket World Cup, including India’s Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Australia’s Ellyse Perry, South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali, Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana Joty, New Zealand’s Melie Kerr and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Legacies will be forged and dreams will be created as the eight teams assemble in India and Sri Lanka to battle it out for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025. The 'Will to Win' campaign film reflects the aspirations of the teams and their supporters. An emotionally powerful narrative in the film sees these icons in their present-day glory, while also acknowledging their relentless journey and early dreams.

“With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup returning to India after 12 years, and given India’s leadership in championing the women’s game, the ‘Will to Win’ campaign has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect the remarkable spirit of women’s cricket through powerful, purpose-driven storytelling,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

“This campaign is not just a showcase of world-class talent; it is a tribute to the journeys, sacrifices, and aspirations that define the women’s game.

“We believe it will resonate deeply with audiences across the globe and help further cement the enduring legacy of women’s cricket.”

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is set to be a milestone event in the history of the sport. Set to be staged at five venues across India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will commence on 30 September with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opener.

