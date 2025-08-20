/Asia Cup 2025, India's Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill to open, Sanju Samson at No.3; Tilak Varma to miss out

India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was announced on Tuesday (Aug 19) as the Men in Blue prepare to defend their title under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. The Indian team, which had a couple of surprises, will now take to the field as they try to build a squad for the T20 World Cup which takes place in their own backyard in less than six months' time. So here is a detailed look at who could be in India’s Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 which starts on September 9 while the World Cup remains a long-term objective.

Gill, Abhishek to open?

It is highly likely that the Punjab duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team’s Playing XI as they both bring tons of experience at the top. There are multiple reasons why the management could prefer the Gill-Abhishek pairing over Samson-Abhishek is as the former have a good chemistry, playing together for Punjab as well as for India U-19 in the past. This would mean Sanju Samson will have to drop to number three as the wicketkeeper-batting option in the side.

Jitesh Sharma is unlikely to make the Playing XI, considering his natural No.6 is already facing stern competition. Therefore, Samson’s position as the only wicketkeeper-batter cements his place in the Playing XI. He will also act as a backup opener in case Gill or Abhishek are unavailable. With Gill, Samson and Abhishek preferred, it won't be a surprise if Tilak Varma misses out.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya should tick the box for the middle order as they are the backbone of the Playing XI. The No.6 spot will be up for grabs as Shivam Dube could be preferred over Rinku Singh if certain playing conditions are taken into consideration.

Arshdeep, Bumrah to lead bowling unit

Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel should be the first names on the team sheet as they take charge of the bowling unit. Varun Chakaravarthy should also make the Playing XI, considering he was effective on UAE pitches and proved his worth during the Champions Trophy 2025. The final spot will be a shootout, as playing conditions will determine the inclusion of an extra spinner or not. If a fast bowling option is considered, Harshit Rana should make the squad, while a spin option should see Kuldeep make the cut.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube/Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana