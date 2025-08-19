LOGIN
Asia Cup 2025: Five big names omitted, Shreyas Iyer tops the list - Check other four

Published: Aug 19, 2025, 17:46 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 17:46 IST

From Shreyas Iyer to Washington Sundar, meet the five star players who were excluded from the Asia Cup squad of 2025. Notably, India will play the Asia Cup without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s absence from the Asia Cup squad surprised many fans. He had a brilliant IPL 2025 season with Punjab Kings, scoring 607 runs at a strike rate of 175 and even leading the team to their second IPL final.

Sai Sudharsan
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan, the top run-scorer of IPL 2025, didn’t find a place in the Asia Cup squad. He scored 759 runs with one century and six fifties, showing great consistency and solid technique throughout the tournament.

Washington Sundar
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, known for his all-round skills, missed out on a place in the Asia Cup squad. Despite his economical bowling and useful batting in the middle order, he was overlooked for a big tournament.

Ravi Bishnoi
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has been a regular in T20 squads recently, was not picked for the Asia Cup. His ability to take wickets in the middle overs has been valuable in the past, but selectors went with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was left out despite a strong IPL 2025 season with the Rajasthan Royals. He scored 559 runs at a strike rate of 159 and played several match-winning knocks at the top of the order.

Trending Photo

