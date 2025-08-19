LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Asia Cup 2025 full details: India squad, groups, key matches, and player exclusions

Asia Cup 2025 full details: India squad, groups, key matches, and player exclusions

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 20:40 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 20:40 IST

Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from Sept ember 9 to 28. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, announced their squad with key exclusions like Shreyas Iyer, Jaiswal, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar.

Asia Cup 2025 set to feature eight teams in UAE
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Asia Cup 2025 set to feature eight teams in UAE

The 2025 men’s Asia Cup T20 will see eight teams compete in the continental tournament. Although India is the official host, all matches will be played in the UAE, bringing exciting cricket to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.

19 matches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

19 matches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The Asia Cup 2025 will follow the T20I format, with 19 matches scheduled across two iconic venues Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Group A and B teams announced for Asia Cup 2025
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Group A and B teams announced for Asia Cup 2025

India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman form Group A, while Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka make up Group B. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is set for September 14 in Dubai.

India’s group stage matches in Asia Cup 2025
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s group stage matches in Asia Cup 2025

India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face Pakistan on September 14, and close group matches versus Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The team aims to dominate Group A.

India’s Asia Cup squad announced; Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar left out
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s Asia Cup squad announced; Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar left out

India’s squad features Surya Kumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Notably, Shreyas Iyer, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar were snubbed despite strong IPL performances, surprising many fans ahead of this crucial tournament.

Trending Photo

Asia Cup 2025 full details: India squad, groups, key matches, and player exclusions
5

Asia Cup 2025 full details: India squad, groups, key matches, and player exclusions

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber - more powerful than B-1 and B-2 bombers
6

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber - more powerful than B-1 and B-2 bombers

From Shreyas Iyer to Shubman Gill, 6 winners and losers of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad selection
6

From Shreyas Iyer to Shubman Gill, 6 winners and losers of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad selection

Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar: 6 bankable actresses who are also successful entrepreneurs
7

Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar: 6 bankable actresses who are also successful entrepreneurs

7 terrifying weapon that are so lethal they are now BANNED from modern warfare
7

7 terrifying weapon that are so lethal they are now BANNED from modern warfare