/Asia Cup 2025 full details: India squad, groups, key matches, and player exclusions

Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from Sept ember 9 to 28. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, announced their squad with key exclusions like Shreyas Iyer, Jaiswal, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar.
The 2025 men’s Asia Cup T20 will see eight teams compete in the continental tournament. Although India is the official host, all matches will be played in the UAE, bringing exciting cricket to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.
The Asia Cup 2025 will follow the T20I format, with 19 matches scheduled across two iconic venues Dubai and Abu Dhabi
India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman form Group A, while Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka make up Group B. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is set for September 14 in Dubai.
India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face Pakistan on September 14, and close group matches versus Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The team aims to dominate Group A.
India’s squad features Surya Kumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Notably, Shreyas Iyer, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar were snubbed despite strong IPL performances, surprising many fans ahead of this crucial tournament.