/From Shreyas Iyer to Shubman Gill, 6 winners and losers of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad selection

From Shreyas Iyer to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the six winners and losers of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad selection.
Shreyas Iyer is considered as one of the best middle-order batters in current Indian team but unfortunately he didn't get a opportunity to represent India in the upcoming Asia Cup. Although he has a good stat record in T20 cricket and in UAE.
Shubman Gill is set to return to the team as a new T20I vice-captain. So far, he has played 21 T20Is and scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42. It will be interesting to watch how he will handle his new role and he will contribute to the team in the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai.
The rising spinner from India, Ravi Bishnoi, sits at the seventh position in the latest ICC T20I standings but still didn't get a call up to play for India in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE. He maintains a good record in T20Is, having played 42 matches and took 61 wickets at a bowling average of 19.4.
Indian pacer Harshit Rana has also been named in India's Asia Cup squad. The right-arm fast bowler will feature for the first time in Asia Cup. In T2OIs, Harshit has played only one match and has taken three wickets in it. He can be the game changer pacer for India, only if he gets a chance to play.
India's attacking opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is also not selected for the Asia Cup 2025. He maintains a good track record in ODIs and T20Is, still he didn't get a call for the tournament.
Indian mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also got the chance to represent India in the upcoming Asia Cup. Kuldeep in his T20I career has played 40 matches and has taken 69 wickets at a bowling average of 14.1. His mystery spin bowling can play a key role for India in their spin bowling department.