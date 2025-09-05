/Watching IPL is expensive but not Women’s ODI World Cup as ICC releases ‘affordable’ ticket prices

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, with the ICC releasing ticket prices for the multi-team tournament. While the Indian government’s decision to increase goods and services tax (GST) on IPL tickets (from 28% to 40%) made it costlier for fans to watch a live game from next season onwards, the ICC did the opposite regarding women's cricket, ensuring the splurge of fans into the stadiums for the grandest event this year by keeping the ticket fare as low as INR 100 (USD 1.14). Such low prices have made this event the most affordable one in ICC history.

Meanwhile, to put these prices in context, the previous edition (in 2022 in New Zealand) cost NZD 7 for kids and NZD 17 for adults, which excluded any additional charge. It, however, translates to INR 350 (USD 4.45) for kids and INR 850 (USD 10) for adults, which is eight-and-a-half times the cost of the current WC ticket prices.

Also, the tickets have gone on sale with less than a month to go before co-hosts India and Sri Lanka square off in the tournament opener on September 30 in Guwahati.



The 13th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup will see eight teams fighting for the coveted crown, with Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the two above-mentioned co-hosts featuring in it.



The apex body, however, also increased the prize money for the forthcoming edition, setting aside USD 13.88 million, which is nearly four times the prize money of the previous edition (USD 3.5 million).

Here is the Indian Women’s Team ODI World Cup squad –