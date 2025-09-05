/WWE x Cricket: World’s strongest man Mark Henry visits Barbados Royals – WATCH

Cricket and WWE are two popular sports and entertainment businesses, respectively, followed by billions worldwide. With a massive fan base across continents, both continue to flourish and grow among countless fans; the recent fusion of former WWE champion, once the world’s strongest man and a two-time Olympian with the USA, Mark Henry, visiting a cricket franchise in the CPL is all that the internet needed. The fans woke up to this viral video that was doing rounds on social media, showing Mark Henry visiting Barbados Royals’ camp in the ongoing CPL, sharing his thoughts on this growing sport in the West.

Speaking with Royals’ captain and West Indies star T20I batter, Rovman Powell, Henry admitted to watching cricket on TV, especially during his time in the UK and India, where it remains the biggest sporting affair. Powell and Royals’ head coach Trevor Penny also handed Henry a customised jersey, with the World’s Strongest Man written on it, alongside the ‘01’ number.

Watch Video -

Meanwhile, a former world champion in power lifting and a WWE in-ring performer, Henry, 54, was a super heavyweight weightlifter who competed at two Summer Games (1992 in Barcelona and 1996 in Atlanta). During the 90s, Henry competed in several powerlifting and strongman events, winning titles and medals before joining the pro-wrestling industry (WWF then) in 1996.

However, following his successful stint with the WWE, wherein he won several titles and was also part of memorable storylines, the most famous of which was his fake-retirement segment, also involving John Cena, Henry won the Arnold Strongman Classic, an annual competition named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, also featuring strength athletes from all over the world.

