/Mike Tyson-Floyd Mayweather fight: Retired boxing legends to get in ring for exhibition bout

Mike Tyson is getting in the ring again, this time against Floyd Mayweather. The two boxing giants, who have retired long back from professional boxing, have decided to enter the ring for an exhibition fight planned for 2026. The details about location, date and time are scarce along with the broadcasting schedule as well. Mayweather, who is 48, retired after knocking out MMS fighter Conor McGregor in 2017 while Tyson, 59, most recently fought YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul and lost to a unanimous decision. With two greatest fighters coming out for an exhibition bout, the event is expected to attract huge anticipation from fans all around the world.

When is Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather fight?

The Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight is expected to be held in 2026 next year. The event, which is being put up by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, still has no decided location, date and broadcasting channel. With two of the biggest names set to feature in the exhibition fight, the event is more or less expected to attract huge crowd.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Both Tyson and Mayweather are considered among the best boxers to ever fight and a fight between them will surely be received greatly by the boxing fans around the world. The fight might break 65 million concurrent view record on Netflix set up by Tyson-Paul fight last year.

What did Mayweather and Tyson say about the exhibition fight?

"You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want," said Mayweather about the exhibition fight with Tyson.