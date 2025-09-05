/NFL Week 1 TNF: WATCH | Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys QB Prescott - Will he be suspended?

The NFL 2025 season started with as much drama as there could have been. Six seconds into the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Thursday Night Football season opener on Sep 4, Eagles lineman Jalen Carter was suspended for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. A flag was immediately thrown onto the gridiron after the incident and not only Carter was ejected, but the Eagles were handed a 15-yard penalty as well. The absence of Carter on the Eagles defense visible as Cowboys Javonte Williams rushed for two touchdowns in the first half. It is not clear of Carter would be suspended for his actions.

Why did Carter spit on Prescott?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Even before the first snap was thrown, the two divisional rivals tried to get under each other's skin. The two sides were near the 30-yard-line when Prescott and Carter got into an argument. Prescott appeared to spit on the field which Carter didn't seem to like but ended up getting ejected for spitting on the Cowboys QB in retaliation. "It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game," said referee Shawn Smith to a pool reporter on the sidelines of the game and added: "It’s a non-football act." Have a look at the video of the incident below:

Will Jalen Carter be suspended for spitting on Dak Prescott?

While spitting on a opposition an 'unsportsmanlike conduct,' it is unlikely that Carter will be suspended based on previous league incidents. The Eagles lineman, however, may have to pay a fine for this actions. In similar incidents, Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters was fined for spitting on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

In other such incidents, Terrell Owens was fined $35,000 for spitting on Falcons CB DeAngelo Hall in 2006. Owens was, however, not ejected from the game as the officials were aware of the incident when it happened. Another player Sean Taylor was fined $17,000 but not suspended for similar actions.