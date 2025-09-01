The International Cricket Council (ICC), in a significant step towards equal pay in women's cricket, has announced nearly 400 percent hike for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in comparison to last edition in 2022. The decision was announced by the ICC chair Jay Shah in a social media post nearly month away from the quadrennial tournament. The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played from September 30 in India and Sri Lanka. The ICC chair was clear in his message about the bumper hike and said: "Women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally."

Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Total Prize Money

The ICC has announced a total prize pool of $13.5 million for the upcoming edition, a significant hike from $3.5 million prize pool in the last edition in 2022 - roughly an increase of 400 percent. "The uplift [in prize money] underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans," Shah added about the monetary increase.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Next to Dhoni and Rohit - Sam Billings now has most T20 titles as captain

With the increment in total prize pool, the winners' prize money for Women's ODI World Cup has also gone up from $1.32 million in 2022 to $4.48 million - a hike of nearly 239 percent.

Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Prize Money Distribution

The increase in total prize pool has also increased the distribution significantly. Apart from the winners' pie, which saw a hike of nearly 250 percent, the runners-up will now get $2.24 million (up 273 percent) compared to meagre $600,000 in the 2022 edition. Here's the prize money for remaining places in upcoming tournament: