/Next to Dhoni and Rohit - Sam Billings now has most T20 titles as captain after leading Oval Invincibles to third straight trophy

Sam Billings-led Oval Invincibles beat Trent Rockets to win men's The Hundred 2025 on Sunday (Aug 31). With the win, Billings etched his name in the history as one of the most successful skippers in shortest format of the game. He now has five titles to his name as skipper, only behind India legends MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the list. Dhoni tops the list with 9 T20 titles to his name as captain (5 IPLs, 2 Champions League, 1 Asia Cup, 1 T20 World Cup) while Rohit comes second with 8 T20 titles as captain (5 IPLs, 2 Champions League, 1 T20 World Cup).

Sam Billings joins Most T20 titles as captains list

The latest Hundred men's title with the Oval Invincibles was Billings' third as skipper. He also led Dubai Capitals to ILT20 title this year and had won the T20 blast as skipper with Kent Spitfires in 2021. He shares the number three position on most T20 titles as skipper list with Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Malik has won five titles as Sialkot Stallions skipper in Pakistan's National T20 Cup. Bravo, on the other hand, won a title each with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel and two with Trinbago Knight Riders as captain in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Oval Invincibles create history with three-peat of The Hundred titles

Oval Invincibles' latest The Hundred trophy made them the first team in the competition to score a three-peat. Before winning it in 2025, they had won the titles in 2024 and 2023 as well. Overall, they are sixth team in the history to win a T20 title three times or more back-to-back.