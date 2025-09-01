/'Oldest' Djokovic emulates Jimmy Connors, goes past Federer and Agassi in historic US Open R16 win

US Open 2025: Djokovic beat Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to become oldest to reach quarter-finals of each major in a year. He also went past Roger Federer for most US Open QF appearance and is oldest to reach the US Open Round of 8 since Jimmy Connors in 1991.
Novak Djokovic, 38, was 'pleased with the performance' after entering the record quarter-final at the US Open 2025 with a straight sets wins over Jan-Lennard Struff. The Serb won his R4 match 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and became the oldest player to reach the quarter-finals of each grand slam in a year. With already 24 grand slam titles to his name, Djokovic's quest for record 25th title continues at Flushing Meadows - where he made his main-draw debut 20 years ago. Djokovic is also the fourth oldest to make it to the US Open quarter-final behind Pancho Gonzalez, Ken Rosewall and Jimmy Connors.
"Just being in the same discussion or same conversation with Jimmy is obviously a huge honor of mine," Djokovic said after the win about Connors who had entered the US Open QF aged 39 in 1991.
Nova Djokovic had started the year very promisingly when he reached last four at the year's first major in Australia Open 2025. The Serb, however, was forced to give a walkover to Alexander Zverev in the semi-final after losing the first set 7-6. In the next grand slam, French Open 2025, Djokovic was beaten 4-6, 5-7, 6(3)-7(7) in straight sets by eventual runner up Jannik Sinner in the semis again. In Wimbledon 2025, the 38-year-old lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets once again to Italian Sinner who went on to win the title.
The win over Struff at the US Open also made sure that the Serbs goes past Swiss legend Roger Federer and American Andre Agassi for most US Open QF appearances in men's singles. Both, Federer and Agassi had reached the US Open men's singles QF 13 times in their career while this the 14th time for Djokovic. He now only trails Connors (in Open Era) who had reached the QF stage at US Open a record 17 times.