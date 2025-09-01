/'Oldest' Djokovic emulates Jimmy Connors, goes past Federer and Agassi in historic US Open R16 win

Novak Djokovic, 38, was 'pleased with the performance' after entering the record quarter-final at the US Open 2025 with a straight sets wins over Jan-Lennard Struff. The Serb won his R4 match 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and became the oldest player to reach the quarter-finals of each grand slam in a year. With already 24 grand slam titles to his name, Djokovic's quest for record 25th title continues at Flushing Meadows - where he made his main-draw debut 20 years ago. Djokovic is also the fourth oldest to make it to the US Open quarter-final behind Pancho Gonzalez, Ken Rosewall and Jimmy Connors.

"Just being in the same discussion or same conversation with Jimmy is obviously a huge honor of mine," Djokovic said after the win about Connors who had entered the US Open QF aged 39 in 1991.

Djokovic now oldest to reach all four major QFs in a year

Nova Djokovic had started the year very promisingly when he reached last four at the year's first major in Australia Open 2025. The Serb, however, was forced to give a walkover to Alexander Zverev in the semi-final after losing the first set 7-6. In the next grand slam, French Open 2025, Djokovic was beaten 4-6, 5-7, 6(3)-7(7) in straight sets by eventual runner up Jannik Sinner in the semis again. In Wimbledon 2025, the 38-year-old lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets once again to Italian Sinner who went on to win the title.

Djokovic goes past Federer, Agassi