Miami, Sounders players get involved in fight post Leagues Cup final, Suarez appears to spit - WATCH

Inter Miami players did not take their 0-3 loss to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final very well on Sunday (Aug 31). After the Sounders beat the Major League Soccer (MLS) giants 3-0, Miami's Suarez appeared to spit on a Sounders' staffer during a brawl which involved a lot of shoving and pushing. The officials had to enter and keep the players from both teams at bay after the benches cleared as soon as the final whistle blew. Sounders' eventually lift the trophy, their ninth since joining the MLS back in 2009 including the maiden Leagues Cup.

What caused fight between Sounders and Miami

Miami, a star-studded team with the like of Messi and Suarez, seemed to have not taken the loss very well. The players got involved in a pushing and shoving match right after the final whistle but the Uruguayan Suarez appeared to take it further. As the teams were going their separate ways post the fight, Suarez seemed to have spit on a Sounders' staffer in a video which is doing round on social media.

Miami goalie Oscar Ustari then immediately stepped in between Suarez and the Sounders staffer and made sure another brawl didn't start. Have a look at the video of the brawl and Suarez below:

This is the not the first time Suarez had done something which could be classified as below the belt. In 2014 FIFA World Cup, Suarez appeared to bite Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during their teams' Group D fixture in Brazil.

Sounders coach reacts to brawl

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer put the onus of the fight on Miami right away and said after the game: "Their players were frustrated and that led to some things happening on the field that shouldn't happen on the field."