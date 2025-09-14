/IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal break THIS 25-year-old record ahead of Women's World Cup

The Indian women’s team’s quest to win the ODI World Cup will start at the end of the month when they take on Sri Lanka in the opening contest on October 1 in Guwahati. However, the Women in Blue have already started building momentum for the tournament as they take on Australia in a three-match ODI series. In the opening contest of the series, the pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal broke a certain record, which made headlines on Sunday (Sep 14) in the New Chandigarh Stadium.

Mandhana, Rawal break this record

In the ongoing contest at the New Chandigarh Stadium, the pair of Mandhana and Rawal added 114 runs in 21.3 overs before the former was dismissed. The stand meant they completed most runs for any wicket by any pair in a calendar year, surpassing the previous record. The pair now has 958 runs, leapfrogging Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley’s record, who added 905 runs in 2000.

The pair can easily cross the 1000-run mark in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup and the two remaining matches of the series. In total, the pair will have a minimum of nine innings in hand, with a further two innings possible in case the Women in Blue reach the World Cup final on November 2.

While the occasion was special, they also wrote their name in the record books for stitching the most 100+ partnerships for India in Women’s ODIs. They currently join the pairing of Jaya Sharma, Karuna Jain and Jaya Sharma, Anju Jain as they also stitched 100+ run opening partnerships for India.

Multiple 100-plus opening stands for IND-W in ODIs



5 - Jaya Sharma, Karuna Jain (25 innings)

5 - Jaya Sharma, Anju Jain (27 innings)

5 - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal (15 innings)

3 - Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues (13 innings)

At the time of writing, India women scored 281/7 in their 50 overs with the visitors set for the chase.