Asia Cup 2025, India vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in game six of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sep 14) as the two reignite their rivalry. Both teams are entering the contest after securing commanding wins in their opening games of Asia Cup 2025 and will look to maintain momentum in high-voltage clash on Sunday. They will be eager to win this high-octane game and solidify their chances of qualifying for the Super Four stage. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, let’s take a look at some key stats between the two sides.

Head-to-Head Record – India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20I cricket. India lead the overall head-to-head with nine wins, while Pakistan have won four times. However, in the last five encounters, India have just edged Pakistan 3-2.

Last five T20I matches – India vs Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by 6 runs – 9 Jun 2024 India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets – 23 Oct 2022 Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets – 4 Sep 2022 India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets – 28 Aug 2022 Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets – 24 Oct 2021

Pitch report – Dubai International Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. It helps fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats – Dubai International Stadium

Highest Team Score:India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022) Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021) Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022) Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in Dubai International Stadium