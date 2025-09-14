/Asia Cup 2025: Who will win between India and Pakistan? Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

India and Pakistan are set to face off in a high-profile clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sep 14). Both teams began their Asia Cup campaigns with strong wins and will be eager to continue their momentum. As the excitement builds, here’s a look at five key players who could make a big impact and potentially change the course of the match.

Five key players to watch in the IND vs PAK match

India may appear stronger on paper, but T20 cricket is unpredictable, as momentum can shift in just one over. With that in mind, here are five players who could play key roles in the India vs Pakistan clash.

1. Abhishek Sharma (India)

The young left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma brings an aggressive mindset to the top order. He can take the attack to the bowlers' right from the start and put the team in a strong position early.

2. Shubman Gill (India)

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill plays the anchor’s role in the T20I format. He holds the innings together and allows aggressive batters to play freely around him, making him a vital part of the lineup.

3. Kuldeep Yadav (India)

India's ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav was phenomenal in the opening game of the Asia Cup, picking four wickets for seven runs. The pitch in Dubai assists him, and he is expected to trouble Pakistani batters.

4. Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s experienced spinner Mohammed Nawaz has picked 20 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 6.43 and a strike rate of 9.8. He brings control in the middle overs and regularly breaks partnerships.

5. Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s aggressive opener, Sahibzada Farhan, has scored 217 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 140.00. He can dominate bowling attacks and shift momentum quickly.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan match Prediction

Both teams are expected to give their sweat and blood in what promises to be a closely fought contest. However, India’s balance of youth and experience gives them the edge, and we predict them to emerge victorious.