/Explained: Why Dasun Shanaka was given not out as controversy unfolds in final Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash

Controversy unfolded in the final Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on Friday (Sep 26) after Sri Lanka batter Dasun Shanaka was given not out against India. Playing at the Dubai International Stadium in the final Super Four contest, a controversial decision took centre stage before the match headed into a Super Over as both teams finished with 202 runs. India would later win the Super Over to maintain their unbeaten run.

Shanaka run out controversy explained

On the fourth ball of the Super Over, Sri Lanka batter Dasun Shanaka flicked a ball going down the leg, which was caught by Sanju Samson. Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh appealed for a caught-behind while Shanaka (at striker’s end) and Kamindu Mendis (non-striker’s end) ran to get a run. However, it was during this time that Samson’s direct hit saw Shanaka fall short and was on the verge of being run out. However, at the same phase of play, Arshdeep’s appeal for a caught-behind went in his favour and the batter was dismissed out.

However, that decision was challenged by the batter, upon which he was given not out. Since the first appeal stood, the later phase of play, which was the run out, was called dead, meaning Shanaka’s dismissal was void and he survived.

Here's what the law says

According to the MCC laws, a ball is declared dead as soon as it reaches the gloves of the wicketkeeper or when a batter is dismissed. The delivery is deemed dead from the instant of the incident leading to the dismissal.

What happened in the match?

Despite being a dead-rubber contest, Sri Lanka and India gave a good account with the latter set to play in Sunday’s showdown clash. India scored 202/5 in 20 overs before Sri Lanka mirrored the same score and took the match into a Super Over. Sri Lanka scored a mere 2 runs, meaning India won the Super Over easily to win the match. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka was given the Player of the Match for his excellent 107 off 58.