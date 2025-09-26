/Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: Pakistan set up final date with India after beating Bangladesh

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan will face off in a final. After beating Bangladesh in their last group stage match in Dubai on Thursday (Sep 25), Pakistan qualified for the men’s Asia Cup 2025 final. They will face the 12-time winners and the defending champions, India, in the summit clash on Sunday (Sep 18) in Dubai. With this win, Bangladesh joined Sri Lanka in getting knocked out of the tournament. Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka will face off in the final Super Four match on Friday (Sep 26) in Dubai. The result of this time will not affect the points table standings.

After losing to India on Wednesday, tired and clueless Bangladesh faced Pakistan the very next day in Dubai, only to fall shy of a moderate target (136) by 11 runs. While Pakistan’s batting also fumbled in the first innings, having lost five wickets inside 11 overs, their bowling compensated, restricting Bangladesh to 124 for nine in 20 overs.

What happened in the match?

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first, a decision they did not regret until they failed as a batting unit while chasing. Picking three wickets inside the seven overs, including Saim Ayub on his fourth duck of the tournament, Bangladesh enjoyed early success. While the wickets kept tumbling at the other end, handy contributions from the lower order ensured Pakistan posted a fighting total.



Like how Pakistan began their innings, Bangladesh got off to the worst possible start, losing their opener Parvez Hossain Emon on a duck. Two more wickets inside the Powerplay pushed Bangladesh back against the wall before another one in the eighth over had them on the floor.



Shamim Hossain was the only bright spot on their team, but he even failed to inspire Bangladesh to cross the winning line as they fell shy of the target by 11 runs.



