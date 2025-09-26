/Asia Cup 2025, Super Four - Who will win between India vs Sri Lanka: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium on Friday (Sep 26). With India already through to the final, they will use this game as a chance to test their bench strength and try out new combinations ahead of the big clash. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, having lost their previous two matches, will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note. As this clash approaches, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the IND vs SL match

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. He was named Player of the Match in India’s first two matches. The left-arm spinner has taken 12 wickets in five matches at an incredible average of 8.08. He could once again be the key bowler for India on Friday.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has been in fine form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. So far, in five innings, he has scored 154 runs at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 146.66. His role will be key against India on Sep 26.

Abhishek Sharma (India)

Star Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming Asia Cup match on Sep 26. He has 783 runs in 22 T20Is at a strike rate of 197.72. If he manages to get a good start again, he will aim to build a big score against Sri Lanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, can be the game changer bowler for his team against India on Sep 26, as the dry surface (pitch) of Dubai Cricket Stadium offers grip and turn for spinners in the middle overs. In T20Is, Hasaranga has played 84 matches and took 138 wickets at a bowling average of 15.49.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The experienced Indian right-arm pacer is vital for his team in the powerplay with his deadly yorkers. In 74 T20Is, he has picked up 94 wickets at an average of 17.96 and an economy of 6.33.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs SL match prediction