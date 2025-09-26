Google Preferred
  • /Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India vs Sri Lanka match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 26, 2025, 14:06 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 14:08 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, IND vs SL: Head-to-head, ground stats and more Photograph: (AFP/others)

Story highlights

With a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final already secured, India is likely to use this match against Sri Lanka to experiment with their bench strength and explore new combinations in preparation for the title clash.

India will face Sri Lanka in the final match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium on Friday (Sep 26). With India already through to the final, they will use this game as a chance to test their bench strength and try out new combinations ahead of the big clash. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, having lost their previous two matches, will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note. As this clash approaches, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.

Head-to-Head Record - India vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka have clashed 31 times in T20I matches, with India dominating the rivalry, winning 21 of those encounters, while Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in nine occasions. 1 match ended without a result.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The power play will be very important for both teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats - Dubai International Stadium

  • Highest Team Score: India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021)
  • Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in Dubai International Stadium

  • Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs - 25 Sep 2025
  • India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs - 24 Sep 2025
  • India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets - 21 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets - 20 Sep 2025
  • Pakistan beat United Arab Emirates by 41 runs - 17 Sep 2025

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs.

