/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India vs Sri Lanka match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

India will face Sri Lanka in the final match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium on Friday (Sep 26). With India already through to the final, they will use this game as a chance to test their bench strength and try out new combinations ahead of the big clash. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, having lost their previous two matches, will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note. As this clash approaches, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.