/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India vs Sri Lanka match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

With a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final already secured, India is likely to use this match against Sri Lanka to experiment with their bench strength and explore new combinations in preparation for the title clash.
India will face Sri Lanka in the final match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium on Friday (Sep 26). With India already through to the final, they will use this game as a chance to test their bench strength and try out new combinations ahead of the big clash. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, having lost their previous two matches, will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note. As this clash approaches, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.
Also Read - IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India
India and Sri Lanka have clashed 31 times in T20I matches, with India dominating the rivalry, winning 21 of those encounters, while Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in nine occasions. 1 match ended without a result.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The power play will be very important for both teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.