/IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in game 18 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium on Friday (Sep 26), marking the final match of the Super Four stage. With India already through to the final, they will use this game as a chance to test their bench strength and try out new combinations ahead of the big clash. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, having lost their previous two matches, will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note. As the match approaches, here are the live streaming details, pitch conditions, and other key factors to watch out for.
As India and Sri Lanka prepare to face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be around 50 per cent during the match.
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 26 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.