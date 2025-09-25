/IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in game 18 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium on Friday (Sep 26), marking the final match of the Super Four stage. With India already through to the final, they will use this game as a chance to test their bench strength and try out new combinations ahead of the big clash. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, having lost their previous two matches, will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note. As the match approaches, here are the live streaming details, pitch conditions, and other key factors to watch out for.

IND vs SL Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Online and on TV

As India and Sri Lanka prepare to face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live stream in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs SL Weather Forecast: Will rain affect the Asia Cup match?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be around 50 per cent during the match.

