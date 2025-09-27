Google Preferred
  Wion
  Sports
  • /IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 12:49 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 12:49 IST
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

 India enters the match on an unbeaten streak, having won all their games so far. Pakistan, despite two losses to India earlier in the tournament, fought back strongly by defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to secure their place in the summit clash.

India and Pakistan are set to face off in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, (Sep 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will mark the first time these two arch-rivals meet in an Asia Cup final since the tournament began in 1984. India enters the match on an unbeaten streak, having won all their games so far. Pakistan, despite two losses to India earlier in the tournament, fought back strongly by defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to secure their place in the summit clash. As the much-anticipated showdown approaches, here are the key details for live streaming and the weather forecast to keep an eye on.

  • Tournament:Asia Cup 2025
  • Date: 28 Sep,2025
  • Venue:Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
  • Time (IST):8 PM

Also read | Asia Cup 2025, updated points table: India win Super Over against Sri Lanka; heads to final unbeaten

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Final Match Online and on TV

As India and Pakistan prepare to face off in Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final live stream in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final live telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs PAK Weather Forecast: Will rain affect the Asia Cup Final?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be around 50 per cent during the match.

When and where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 28 Sep 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final take place?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.

