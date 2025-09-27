/Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma breaks multiple records with blistering fifty against Sri Lanka. Details inside

Indian southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma is on a dream run in the Asia Cup 2025. In just six innings, the explosive opener has scored 309 runs at a stunning strike rate of over 200, with three consecutive half-centuries to his name. His latest knock, a blistering 61 off just 31 balls, came in the final Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (Sep 26). Abhishek's carnage against Sri Lanka included eight boundaries and two sixes. With this knock, he not only helped India post a mammoth total but also shattered multiple records on the way.