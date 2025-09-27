Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma breaks multiple records with blistering fifty against Sri Lanka. Details inside

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma breaks multiple records with blistering fifty against Sri Lanka. Details inside

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 13:32 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 13:32 IST
Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma breaks multiple records with blistering fifty against Sri Lanka. Details inside

Abhishek Sharma breaks multiple records with blistering fifty against Sri Lanka. Details inside Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Abhishek Sharma's carnage against Sri Lanka included eight boundaries and two sixes. With this knock, he not only helped India post a mammoth total but also shattered multiple records on the way.

Indian southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma is on a dream run in the Asia Cup 2025. In just six innings, the explosive opener has scored 309 runs at a stunning strike rate of over 200, with three consecutive half-centuries to his name. His latest knock, a blistering 61 off just 31 balls, came in the final Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (Sep 26). Abhishek's carnage against Sri Lanka included eight boundaries and two sixes. With this knock, he not only helped India post a mammoth total but also shattered multiple records on the way.

Key Records Broken by Abhishek Sharma

  1. Most Runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup: Abhishek surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan’s record of 281 runs (2022) to become the highest run-getter in a single Asia Cup (T20I format).
  2. Most Boundaries in a T20I Series/Tournament (Full-Member Nation): Abhishek has hit 50 boundaries in the tournament (31 fours and 19 sixes), beating Tillakaratne Dilshan’s record of 49 set in the 2009 T20 World Cup
  3. Second-Highest strike rate (300+ Runs): His strike rate of 204.64 is the second-highest ever for a player scoring over 300 runs in a T20I series, just behind Australia’s Aaron Finch.
Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Dream Asia Cup 2025 for Abhishek Sharma

So far in the Asia Cup, Abhishek has scored:

Trending Stories

  1. 74 off 39 balls vs Pakistan
  2. 75 off 37 balls vs Bangladesh
  3. 61 off 31 balls vs Sri Lanka
  4. In the group stages, he scored 30 plus in all three matches, showing remarkable consistency.

Also read | 'Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones': India’s message to Pakistan on refusing handshakes explained

Now, heading into the India vs Pakistan final, Abhishek needs just 12 more runs to break Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a multi-nation T20I tournament, and 23 to surpass Phil Salt for most runs in a T20I series by a full-member player.

Related Stories

About the Author

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna

Share on twitter

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...Read More

Trending Topics