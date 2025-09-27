/PCB chairman offers to pay Haris Rauf’s fine for abusing during India game – Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has offered to pay the fine imposed on his national team seamer Haris Rauf for using abusive language during the Super Four tie against India in the Asia Cup 2025. After the apex body slapped a 30 per cent fine on Haris for breaching ICC’s code of conduct against India in Dubai on the past Sunday (Sep 21), Naqvi decided to pay off the penalty imposed on the pace quick, who also made headlines for all the wrong reasons in that game.

Per a report in Samaa.TV, also carried out by several publications, Naqvi, who, besides holding crucial positions across separate cricket boards, also serves as the Interior Minister in the Pakistan government, will cover Haris' penalty amount for his misconduct against the arch-rivals. The two teams, however, will meet for the third time in this competition this Sunday (Sep 28), in a first-ever Asia Cup final.

Although Haris appeared in front of Richie Richardson on Friday (Sep 26), pleading not guilty, the ICC hasn’t issued an official release on the sanctions imposed on Rauf.

What happened during the game?

Haris returned with two wickets against India in their marquee Super Four match in Dubai, but what made headlines all over was his verbal brawl with Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and his controversial ‘war-related’ gestures near the boundary rope while fielding.



After getting smashed off the last ball of his first over during the Powerplay, animated Rauf approached Abhishek, standing at the non-striker’s end, only for the on-field umpire to intervene and separate the two. Later, while fielding near the boundary ropes, Haris also mocked the Indian fans with a ‘6-0’ gesture, in reference to Pakistan’s claims of downing six Indian Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.



However, what the ICC fined him for was his fiery send-off and the abusive language he used after dismissing Sanju Samson clean bowled during the contest.

