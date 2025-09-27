LOGIN
Meet last five Asia Cup champions: India, Sri Lanka dominate; Pakistan finish runners-up twice

Published: Sep 27, 2025, 18:29 IST

As India and Pakistan meet for the first-ever Asia Cup final, let's have a glance at the last five Asia Cup winners across formats.

2014 Asia Cup Final – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
2014 Asia Cup Final – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

After losing three early wickets, Fawad Alam’s unbeaten century and Misbah’s fifty helped Pakistan post 260. Sri Lanka chased it with ease with three overs to spare, thanks to Lahiru Thirimanne’s ton. Malinga shone with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul.

2016 Asia Cup Final – India vs Bangladesh
2016 Asia Cup Final – India vs Bangladesh

In a rain-curtailed 15-over final, Bangladesh scored 120 runs. India chased the target in 13.5 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 60 right at the top. Eventually, India won the game with eight wickets.

2018 Asia Cup Final – India vs Bangladesh
2018 Asia Cup Final – India vs Bangladesh

Batting first in Dubai, Bangladesh posted a below-par 222, with Litton Das scoring 121. India chased the target in the final over, winning by three wickets. It was a last-ball thriller with Kedar Jadhav hitting the winning run under pressure. Also, it was Rohit Sharma's first major assignment as an ODI captain.

2022 Asia Cup Final – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
2022 Asia Cup Final – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Sri Lanka scored 170, with Rajapaksa hitting an unbeaten 71 while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Pakistan struggled in reply, with seven batters getting out on single-digit scores. Sri Lanka put on a strong bowling performance, with Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga combining for seven wickets, securing a 23-run victory in the final.

2023 Asia Cup Final – India vs Sri Lanka
2023 Asia Cup Final – India vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs, with Mohammed Siraj taking six wickets. India chased the target in just 6.1 overs in what was one of the most one-sided Asia Cup finals.

