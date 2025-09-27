Meet 7 highest individual run-scores in IND vs PAK Asia Cup (T20I): Kohli not at the top, Check who is

From Abhishek Sharma to Virat Kohli, meet the seven highest individual run-scorers in the Asia Cup (T20I format) between India and Pakistan.
Abhishek Sharma lit up Dubai with six fours and five sixes, smashing 74 at a strike rate close to 190. His fearless batting helped India chase down 172 with seven balls to spare, sealing a six-wicket win over Pakistan.
Pakistan's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings with 71, hitting six fours and two sixes. His calm knock guided Pakistan to a thrilling five-wicket victory over India with just one ball remaining.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli scored 60 with four fours and a six at a strike rate of 136. Despite his effort, India’s 181 wasn’t enough as Pakistan chased it down in the final over.
Sahibzada Farhan scored a steady 58 runs when other batters were struggling. But his fight wasn’t enough, as India chased down 172 and won comfortably by six wickets.
On a tough pitch in Mirpur, Kohli’s 49 was nothing short of extraordinary. He played the anchor role, guiding India to a five-wicket win with 27 balls to spare. Kohli scored 49 runs out of the 83-run target.
Shubman Gill gave India a flying start with eight boundaries in just 28 balls. His rapid 47 set the tone in a 172-run chase that India completed with seven balls in hand.
Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav stayed unbeaten on 47, striking five boundaries and a six. His composed knock ensured India chased 128 with ease, winning by seven wickets.