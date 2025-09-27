LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet seven highest individual run-scores in IND vs PAK Asia Cup (T20I): Kohli not at the top, Check who is

Meet 7 highest individual run-scores in IND vs PAK Asia Cup (T20I): Kohli not at the top, Check who is

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 18:21 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Virat Kohli, meet the seven highest individual run-scorers in the Asia Cup (T20I format) between India and Pakistan.

Abhishek Sharma – 74 (39 balls), Dubai, 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma – 74 (39 balls), Dubai, 2025

Abhishek Sharma lit up Dubai with six fours and five sixes, smashing 74 at a strike rate close to 190. His fearless batting helped India chase down 172 with seven balls to spare, sealing a six-wicket win over Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan – 71 (51 balls), Dubai, 2022
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan – 71 (51 balls), Dubai, 2022

Pakistan's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings with 71, hitting six fours and two sixes. His calm knock guided Pakistan to a thrilling five-wicket victory over India with just one ball remaining.

Virat Kohli – 60 (44 balls), Dubai, 2022
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 60 (44 balls), Dubai, 2022

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli scored 60 with four fours and a six at a strike rate of 136. Despite his effort, India’s 181 wasn’t enough as Pakistan chased it down in the final over.

Sahibzada Farhan – 58 (45 balls), Dubai, 2025
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Sahibzada Farhan – 58 (45 balls), Dubai, 2025

Sahibzada Farhan scored a steady 58 runs when other batters were struggling. But his fight wasn’t enough, as India chased down 172 and won comfortably by six wickets.

Virat Kohli – 49 (51 balls), Mirpur, 2016
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 49 (51 balls), Mirpur, 2016

On a tough pitch in Mirpur, Kohli’s 49 was nothing short of extraordinary. He played the anchor role, guiding India to a five-wicket win with 27 balls to spare. Kohli scored 49 runs out of the 83-run target.

Shubman Gill – 47 (28 balls), Dubai, 2025
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill – 47 (28 balls), Dubai, 2025

Shubman Gill gave India a flying start with eight boundaries in just 28 balls. His rapid 47 set the tone in a 172-run chase that India completed with seven balls in hand.

Suryakumar Yadav – 47 (37 balls), Dubai, 2025
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav – 47 (37 balls), Dubai, 2025

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav stayed unbeaten on 47, striking five boundaries and a six. His composed knock ensured India chased 128 with ease, winning by seven wickets.

Trending Photo

Russia to build world’s first closed fuel cycle nuclear power plant by 2030 – what is it?
6

Russia to build world’s first closed fuel cycle nuclear power plant by 2030 – what is it?

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti, and more: Must-watch Bhagat Singh movies that tell his story
5

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti, and more: Must-watch Bhagat Singh movies that tell his story

Daughter's Day 2025: Famous father-daughter duos in Bollywood– From SRK-Suhana to Anil Kapoor- Sonam
6

Daughter's Day 2025: Famous father-daughter duos in Bollywood– From SRK-Suhana to Anil Kapoor- Sonam

Naagin, Brahmāstra, Salakaar, and more: Best Mouni Roy shows and movies to watch on OTT platforms
6

Naagin, Brahmāstra, Salakaar, and more: Best Mouni Roy shows and movies to watch on OTT platforms

China dominates global robotics with over 2 million factory robots – where does India stand?
7

China dominates global robotics with over 2 million factory robots – where does India stand?