/'Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones': India’s message to Pakistan on refusing handshakes explained

‘Respect is earned, not given,’ and India has made that crystal clear. Twice in the Asia Cup 2025, once in the group stage and again in the Super Four, India refused to shake hands with Pakistan after comprehensive victories. Instead of accepting defeat with grace, Pakistan's media and fans erupted, accusing India of lacking sportsmanship. But here’s the truth: sportsmanship isn’t about photo ops. It’s about dignity, discipline, and character, qualities India has shown time and again on the world stage. Ironically, while questions were being raised about India's ‘spirit of the game,’ it was a Pakistani player, Sahibzada Farhan, who chose to celebrate a half-century in a losing cause with a 'gun' gesture, a move that many saw as aggressive and unnecessary.

Before anyone dares to question India’s spirit, they should take a long, hard look at history. Because when it comes to upholding the dignity of the sport, India has led by example, time and again. India didn’t respond with gestures; they responded with the bat. Abhishek Sharma, a young Indian southpaw batter, who played a match-winning knock, later posted on social media, ‘You talk, we win.’

And that perfectly sums it up. Before anyone questions India’s sportsmanship, they should take a look at the past moments where India upheld the spirit of the game.

1. 2019 World Cup – Virat Kohli Defends Steve Smith

During the 2019 World Cup, Australian batter Steve Smith was being booed by fans over the ball-tampering scandal. But Indian captain Virat Kohli stepped in and asked Indian fans to applaud him instead. This act of respect won hearts around the world and even won Kohli the 2019, ‘ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.’

2. 2018 – India Welcomes Afghanistan to Test Cricket

In Afghanistan’s debut Test match against India, the Indian team invited the Afghan players for a joint team photo. It was a warm gesture that made the occasion even more special for the newcomers.

3. 2023 ODI World Cup – Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq Move On

After a heated IPL clash earlier that year, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were seen shaking hands and smiling during the ODI World Cup. It showed how Indian players know when to put personal differences aside for the spirit of the game.

4. 2018 Nidahas Trophy – India Celebrates with Sri Lankan Flag

After winning the final of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, Indian players celebrated by waving the Sri Lankan flag to honour the hosts. It was a simple yet powerful show of respect.

India’s decision to skip the handshake wasn’t a sign of disrespect; it was a message. When a nation consistently sponsors and fuels terrorism, spreads hate, and targets innocent lives, symbolic gestures like a handshake become hollow and meaningless.

This wasn’t just about cricket. It was about drawing a line between sport and state-sponsored hate. Pakistan and its supporters were quick to cry foul, questioning India’s sportsmanship. But as the saying goes, 'Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.' A country that has repeatedly violated the spirit of peace has no moral ground to lecture anyone on the spirit of the game.