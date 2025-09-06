/What is the one link that ties cricket and tennis together? EXPLAINED

Sports have a legacy of their own, and every game is famous for its own reasons. For instance, cricket and tennis may be completely different in how they’re played, but both enjoy massive global followings. Cricket is played with a bat and a ball and in formats like Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, with red, white, or pink balls, whereas Tennis, on the other hand, is about racket battles on three surfaces: clay, grass, and hard courts. Both sports test athletes in very different ways and have produced some of the greatest champions we know.



The big stages in these two sports are also different. Tennis has its four Grand Slams - the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, with Wimbledon being the oldest and most prestigious. Cricket, on the other hand, has its own major trophies - the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and World Test Championship.

But here’s the interesting twist. Despite all these differences, there is one thing that binds cricket and tennis. And it’s not the surface or the rules; it’s a year. The year 1877. Why is this year so important for both sports? Let’s dig in deep.

Cricket: The First Test Match

In March 1877, the very first official Test match was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Australia and England. Australia's opening batter Charles Bannerman made history by scoring cricket’s first Test century, hitting 165 before retiring hurt. The hosts posted 245 in the first innings and added 104 in the second, setting England 154 to chase. England managed only 196 and 108, falling short by 45 runs to hand Australia the win.



That game also saw English pacer James Southerton debut at 49 years and 119 days, making him the oldest Test debutant ever. More than just a match, it was the start of Test cricket, a format still seen as the toughest and most prestigious in the game.

The England Team of 1877 Photograph: (Wikipedia Commons)

Tennis: The First Wimbledon

A few months later, in July 1877, tennis had its own landmark moment. The All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club decided to host a lawn tennis tournament to raise money for roller repairing. That event became the first-ever Wimbledon Championship. Twenty-two players entered, and Spencer Gore won the final against William Marshall in straight sets. Around 200 people watched the match, and Gore took home a silver cup and prize money of 12 guineas. That humble beginning gave birth to what is now the world’s most iconic tennis tournament held annually at SW19.

The First Wimbledon Photograph: (Wikipedia Commons)

1877: A Shared Beginning

So, in the same year, cricket saw its first Test, and tennis saw its first Wimbledon. Two very different sports, two different continents, but one year that became a turning point in their history.

A Shared Beginning Photograph: (AI Generated Image)

