What’s behind the Wimbledon all-white dress code rule? Colonialism, imperialism and more

Wimbledon is the most prestigious grand slam of all the major tennis tournaments and it has held a special place in the hearts of tennis fans around the globe. However, there’s something quirky about this iconic event. Behind the fresh grass courts and royal atmosphere, Wimbledon still holds onto a tradition with roots that trace back to British imperialism and colonialism: the famous all-white dress code. Players are required to wear all white, from their shirts and shorts to their innerwear and socks.

But what is the reason behind the all-white rule?

The quirky rule wasn’t just created to make the players look decent on the grass court, but it has a historical background that reflects the values of class and status in the 19th century. At that time, England was rooted in Victorian ideals and clothing was a strong indication of social class. The all-white tradition dates back to 1877 when the tournament was first held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Back then, only the wealthy elite could afford to wear white clothing, which symbolised cleanliness and the elite class. Conversely, the working class had to wear blue collars, as it was nearly impossible for them to keep their white clothing clean due to their labour-intensive jobs.

Also, the tournament organisers were keen to separate the world of tennis from the manual labour who used to sweat throughout the course of day. White clothing also had a practical reason: it helped hide sweat stains, which were considered improper and unacceptable at that time. The heat of London summers often caused players to sweat heavily during long matches and wearing white was considered the best way to mask it.

Over the years, players have adhered to this rule, from their hats and headbands to their shoes and socks. But this strict enforcement has sparked controversy on more than one occasion.

Controversies regarding Wimbledon rule

One of the most memorable incidents occurred in 2013 when Roger Federer, the ‘King of Grass’ himself, wore white shoes with bright orange soles. Despite following the spirit of the dress code, the soles of his shoes were considered a violation of the rule and he was asked to change them. Serena Williams also faced backlash in 2010 when she wore red undershorts beneath her white dress as a tribute to the tournament’s beloved strawberries and cream. At that time, the rule regarding coloured undershorts wasn’t enforced. In 2017, Williams was once again caught in the controversy when her pink-coloured bra straps were visible. She was asked to change mid-match, further sparking debate over the fairness of the dress code.