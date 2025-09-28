/Asia Cup 2025 final, Ind vs Pak Preview: Men in Blue eye flawless run as Pakistan eye revenge in summit clash

India will have their eyes on the Asia Cup 2025 title as they take on Pakistan in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sep 28). In what will be the first meeting between the sides in an Asia Cup final, India have already got the better of Pakistan twice in the initial stage and will look to continue their flawless run on Sunday. For Pakistan, revenge can’t be sweeter as they will look to inflict an upset in the final.

India hunt for glory

India have so far endured a flawless run, having won all their matches in the tournament. The Men in Blue won all three matches in the group stage before winning Super Four matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Abhishek Sharma’s form has sparked India’s run in the tournament. If fit, he will enter the final on the back of three consecutive fifties. He is also the highest scorer in the tournament with 309 runs.

Fatigue could be a huge factor heading into the final, as India were stretched into a Super Over against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma struggled with cramps on Friday against Sri Lanka and have less than 48 hours to prepare for the final. At the time of writing, there was no official word on the fitness of the duo as India prepare to hunt glory.

Pakistan eye revenge

Sunday’s meeting will be the third time India and Pakistan meet in the Asia Cup 2025; India have won both previous meetings. The Men in Blue won by seven wickets on September 14, sparking a controversy by not shaking hands with Pakistani players and officials before another win followed in the Super Four. Pakistan head into the match with worries in the batting department as they only managed to score 135 against Bangladesh in the final Super Four clash.

India vs Pakistan predicted XI for Asia Cup final

India's probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan probable XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed